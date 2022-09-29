Canadiens lineup vs Jets: Allen starts, Caufield returns, and a chance for Heineman

The Montreal Canadiens will have some new faces in the lineup when they take on the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night at the Bell Centre.

Xavier Simoneau and William Trudeau will play their first NHL pre-season games in front of the home crowd.

Kaiden Guhle will get a second pre-season game alongside David Savard. Mattias Norlinder will play his second game as well.

The line of Evgenii Dadonov, Christian Dvorak, and Brendan Gallagher will make their pre-season debut. Cole Caufield and Kirby Dach will play their second pre-season games, but this time on the same line. They will be joined by Emil Heineman.

Arber Xhekaj, Chris Wideman, and Heineman are among players playing a back-to-back after playing yesterday in Toronto.

Danick Martel, Alex Belzile, and Brandon Gignac also get a pre-season game alongside youngsters Joshua Roy and Riley Kidney.

Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau will be the goaltenders.