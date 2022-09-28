Montreal Canadiens lineup vs Maple Leafs: Xhekaj, Heineman among those to make 2022-23 pre-season debut

The Montreal Canadiens held a quick morning skate at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard before leaving to Toronto for their game against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

Samuel Montembeault and Kevin Poulin will be the two goaltenders after Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau split time in the pre-season opener on Monday.

After being in four groups for the start of training camp, the Canadiens have split into the more routine three groups: two who play in pre-season games and a third group made up of players who will end up in Laval Rocket training camp that opens next week.

Juraj Slafkovsky wasn’t supposed to play but will replace Jonathan Drouin who is home sick. He will play with Joel Armia and Rem Pitlick at centre.

Emil Heineman will play with Jake Evans and Jesse Ylönen in his first NHL pre-season game with the Canadiens.

Arber Xhekaj will play with Jordan Harris.

#Habs line-up heading to Toronto:



Slafkovsky-Pitlick-Armia

Heineman-Evans-Ylonen

Mesar-Beck-Stephens

Condotta-Schnarr-Bourque



Schueneman-Wideman

Xhekaj-Harris

Leskinen-Barron



Montembeault

Slafkovsky, Harris, Filip Mesar, Owen Beck, and Justin Barron are players who will play in Toronto and also played on Monday night.

The Canadiens have a home game on Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets.