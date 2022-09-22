Nick Suzuki out two weeks, plus other injury updates as Montreal Canadiens open training camp

The Montreal Canadiens provided an injury update after physicals on the first day of on-ice testing at their training camp, and it’s not exactly great news.

The biggest name is Nick Suzuki out two weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced.

Plusieurs blessés chez le CH en plus de Suzuki.



Josh Anderson: haut du corps, évaluation quotidienne

Joel Edmundson: bas du corps. Absence indéterminée

Jake Evans: haut du corps, évaluation quotidienne

Sean Mohahan: sur la glace pour les tests, mais n'a pas encore le feu vert. — J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontJDM) September 22, 2022

Joining Suzuki on the injured list is Josh Anderson (upper body, day-to-day), Joel Edmundson (lower body, indefinite), Jake Evans (upper body, day-to-day), and Sean Monahan (on ice for testing, but hasn’t received the green light for full contact).

This is in addition to Carey Price, Paul Byron, and Logan Mailloux. Given that the team will have two scrimmages on Friday, the annual Red-White game on Sunday, and the first pre-season game on Monday, this may provide some other prospects with some big opportunities to make a push onto the opening night roster.

The Canadiens have 74 players at training camp, so they shouldn’t have an issue filling out their lineups.