Montreal Canadiens announce 2022-23 Training Camp roster

The Montreal Canadiens have announced their 2022-23 Training Camp roster.

The Canadiens have invited 44 forwards, 21 defensemen and nine goaltenders to training camp. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/mSKMXUPfu4 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 20, 2022

The camp will get underway with testing and physicals on Wednesday. The first on-ice sessions will be held on Thursday, and practices start on Friday. The team will be split in four groups, and there will be two scrimmages on Friday.

The roster includes 44 forwards, 21 defencemen, and nine goaltenders.

Fourty-seven players have NHL contracts, 15 players have AHL contracts, and four players were invited on a try-out basis. Three players, Paul Byron, Logan Mailloux, and Carey Price were marked as injured entering camp, and are marked as “extras”.

It is expected that Sean Monahan and Jonathan Drouin may not start camp right away, but should be ready early in the season at the latest.

The full camp roster is below:

The Canadiens first pre-season game is September 26 against the New Jersey Devils. Their annual red-vs-white scrimmage is Sunday, September 25 at the Bell Centre.