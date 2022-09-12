Nick Suzuki named captain of the Montreal Canadiens

Nick Suzuki has been named the 31st captain in Montreal Canadiens history, taking over the leadership role from the traded and all-but-retired Shea Weber. Martin St. Louis made the announcement before the team’s golf tournament kicked off.

Suzuki then introduced Joel Edmundson and Brendan Gallagher as his alternates.

Weber retained the captaincy last season despite spending little time with the team. The lack of a captain’s presence was something several players identified as an issue for the team’s struggles all season long. Suzuki, Brendan Gallagher, and Joel Edmundson were all performing various leadership duties throughout the year and were three candidates to earn the C. In the end, the decision was made to give it to the youngest of the three who is about to begin an eight-year contract extension with the team.

Suzuki had a career-high 61 points last season while playing all 82 games, never missing a game in his career to date despite being absent from several practices last season with nagging ailments. He also led the team in points in both playoff appearances the team has had in his NHL career.

Suzuki is expected to be the top-line centre for the team in 2022-23, likely playing with Cole Caufield on his wing once again. He’ll be set up to lead the club in points during the regular season once more, though this time with even more responsibilities.