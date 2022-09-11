Montreal Canadiens announce 2022 Rookie Camp roster

The Montreal Canadiens have announced the group that will attend rookie camp and play three games in Buffalo at the 2022 Prospect Challenge.

Rookie Camp opens on Wednesday at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/dOjDDkQIPE — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 11, 2022

First overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky leads a group of 15 forwards that include players on professional contracts or in the CHL. NCAA-based players and players who are playing in Europe but not under NHL contracts are not attending.

The forward group includes Owen Beck, Lucas Condotta, Jared Davidson, Pierrick Dubé, Ryan Francis, Cédrick Guindon, Emil Heineman, Riley Kidney, Filip Mesar, Jan Mysak, John Parker-Jones, Joshua Roy, Xavier Simoneau, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Brett Stapley.

There are 10 defencemen attending camp, including 2021 first-round pick Logan Mailloux, who is recovering from surgery. Justin Barron, whose season also ended with an injury, is one of the most experienced professional players in camp, alongside Mattias Norlinder.

The full group is Justin Barron, Santino Centorame, Gianni Fairbrother, Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris, Logan Mailloux, Mattias Norlinder, Miguël Tourigny, William Trudeau, and Arber Xhekaj.

In goal, Joe Vrbetic is the lone player drafted by the Canadiens attending, alongside tryouts Antoine Coulombe, and Riley Mercer. Vrbetic has signed an AHL contract with the Laval Rocket for this upcoming season, and could see time there and in the ECHL.

The Canadiens have games September 15, 16, and 18 before returning to Montreal for two additional practices before the NHL training camp opens.