Montreal Canadiens announce 2022 Development Camp roster

The Montreal Canadiens have announced details of their annual development camp, to be held from July 10 to 13.

Forwards (23)

Owen Beck (2R-2022), Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

Blake Biondi (4R-2020), University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)

Callum Chisholm (invite), Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

Lucas Condotta (free agent signing), Laval Rocket (AHL)

Jared Davidson (5R-2022), Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Pierrick Dubé (invite), Wheeling Nailers (ECHL)

Sean Farrell (4R-2020), Harvard University (NCAA)

Cedrick Guindon (4R-2022), Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

Emil Heineman (acquired from Calgary), Leksand (SHL)

Connor Joyce (invite), Boston College (NCAA)

Oliver Kapanen (2R-2021), KalPa (Liiga)

Riley Kidney (2R-2021), Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL)

Filip Mesar (1R-2022), HK Poprad (Slovak Extraliga)

Israel Mianscum (invite), Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

Rhett Pitlick (5R-2019), University of Minnesota (NCAA)

Nick Rhéaume (invite), Spruce Kings (BCHL)

Vinzenz Rohrer (3R-2022), Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Joshua Roy (5R-2021), Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

Xavier Simoneau (6R-2021), Laval Rocket (AHL)

Juraj Slafkovsky (1R-2022), TBD

Ty Smilanic (3R-2020, acquired from Florida), University of Wisconsin (NCAA)

Jack Smith (4R-2020), University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)

Luke Tuch (2R-2020), Boston University (NCAA)

Defencemen (10)

Justin Barron (acquired from Colorado), Laval Rocket (AHL)

Adam Engstrom (3R-2022), Rogle (SHL)

Gianni Fairbrother (3R-2019), Laval Rocket (AHL)

Ryan Hopkins (invite), Penticton Vees (BCHL)

Lane Hutson (2R-2022), Boston University (NCAA)

Petteri Nurmi (7R-2022), HPK (Liiga)

Jayden Struble (2R-2019), Northeastern University (NCAA)

Miguël Tourigny (7R-2022), Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL)

William Trudeau (4R-2021), Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

Arber Xhekaj (free agent signing), Laval Rocket (AHL)

Goaltenders (5)

Emmett Croteau (6R-2022), Clarkson University (NCAA)

Jakub Dobes (5R-2020), Ohio State University (NCAA)

Frederik Dichow (5R-2019), Frolunda (SHL)

Owen Savory (invite), free agent

Joe Vrbetic (7R-2021), North Bay Battalion (OHL)

Kaiden Guhle and Logan Mailloux will also attend, but are listed as injured, and therefore will not take part in on-ice exercises.

With so many prospects coming out of the NCAA, it’s important to remember the strict rules set forth for prospects to keep their amateur status. Any violation of the rules, and the players could lose that status and end their NCAA eligibility. Here are some quick points around the rules: