Montreal Canadiens to open 2022-23 season October 12

The Montreal Canadiens will open the 2022-23 season on October 12 when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.

We’ll start the 2022-23 NHL season with #NHLGlobalSeries in Prague and make our way back across the Atlantic to continue the League's 105th campaign.



We'll start the 2022-23 NHL season with #NHLGlobalSeries in Prague and make our way back across the Atlantic to continue the League's 105th campaign.

It is a rare season opener at home for the Canadiens, who tend to start the year on the road.

They follow up the home opener with a road back-to-back games in Detroit and Washington before coming home for four games.

The Canadiens will host the New Jersey Devils, who hold the second overall pick, on November 15.

Other notable games include the Seattle Kraken coming to Montreal on January 9, and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche come to the Bell Centre on March 13.

The trickiest parts of the Canadiens schedule include the month of December when they have only four home games and a seven game road trip that concludes in January and takes them through Florida and ends in Nashville.

The season ends with a home game against the Boston Bruins on April 13.