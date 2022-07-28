Montreal Canadiens name Stephane Robidas assistant coach

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that they have hired Stephane Robidas as assistant coach.

The Canadiens have appointed Stephane Robidas as an assistant coach.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/gc1QOi34uT — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 28, 2022

The former NHL defenceman was a head coach in Quebec’s U18 league with Magog, and was named an assistant coach with the QMJHL’s Sherbrooke Phoenix in June before accepting Montreal’s offer.

Joining Martin St. Louis, Trevor Letowski, and Alexandre Burrows, he also has NHL playing experience. Robidas, 45 years old, played 937 career NHL games, including 122 with the Canadiens.

Before entering coaching, he was the director of player development with the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he ended his NHL career, from 2017-2021.

“We are very lucky to have someone of Stephane’s calibre join our coaching staff. His recent experience as an NHL player, and his outstanding hockey background, will be excellent assets for the development of our players,” said Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis in a press release. “Stephane perfectly matches the profile we were looking for in a candidate. In addition to being an exceptional individual, he is a very good communicator, and I believe that players will relate to him because of that.”