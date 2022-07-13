Montreal Canadiens sign Mitchell Stephens to one-year, two-way contract

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Mitchell Stephens to a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms with defenseman Madison Bowey and forwards Anthony Richard and Mitchell Stephens on one-year, two-way contracts for the 2022-23 season.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/sN1RDhjhv9 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 13, 2022

Stephens is 25 years old and listed at 5’11”, 190 lbs. He was the 33rd overall pick (second round) by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2015 NHL Draft.

He was most recently with the Detroit Red Wings, where he played 27 NHL games with six assists. He has played 72 career NHL games with three goals and 10 assists, mostly with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This is mostly a move for the Laval Rocket. In 135 career AHL games, he has 37 goals and 47 assists. He made the AHL All-Star Game in 2017-18.

The Rocket had several forwards who were set to become free agents, including Gabriel Bourque, Jean-Sébastien Dea, and Devante Smith-Pelly, among others who played key roles for the team last season.

He also represented Canada at two World Junior Hockey championships.