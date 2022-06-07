Montreal Canadiens hire Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant

The Montreal Canadiens have hired Marie-Philip Poulin as a player development consultant, the team announced on Tuesday.

“It is a privilege to add someone as competent as Marie-Philip Poulin in our ranks. She is the best in her field, and her accomplishments will help us build a winning culture within the Canadiens,” said the Owner, President and CEO of the Canadiens, Geoff Molson in a press release. “Her arrival is another step towards achieving the diversity that we want to establish within our organization.”

“We are thrilled with the addition of Marie-Philip Poulin to our hockey development department,” said Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes. “Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players. Her knowledge, leadership and vision of the game certainly make the Canadiens a better organization.”

The triple Olympic gold medal winner has been and continues to be one of the best hockey players in the world. She is known for her skill with the puck, her vision, and for her leadership qualities, among other things.

Among her responsibilities, Poulin will be called upon to join the players on the ice and in video sessions to work on their individual and collective skills, in collaboration with the director of player development, Rob Ramage, and the director of hockey development Adam Nicholas.