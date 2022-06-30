Montreal Canadiens announce 2022-23 pre-season schedule

The Montreal Canadiens will play eight pre-season games and kick off their 2022-23 season preparations with a game on September 26 against the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre.

Just 88 days until Habs hockey. Happy Thursday!#GoHabsGo https://t.co/eRwZROV0UY — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 30, 2022

The team officially announced the exhibition schedule on Thursday, one week before they make the first pick at the 2022 NHL Draft.

Montreal will play the Ottawa Senators four times in the eight-game pre-season, with two of the games being played in Kraft Hockeyville communities.

They also play a rare pre-season game against the Winnipeg Jets. Normally exhibition games are only played amongst divisional or conference opponents.

The pre-season will wrap up on October 8, with the season expected to start a few days later.

2022-23 Canadiens pre-season schedule

Monday, Sept. 26 vs New Jersey Devils, 7:00 p.m. EST

Wednesday, Sept. 28 @ Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:00 p.m. EST

Thursday, Sept. 29 vs Winnipeg Jets, 7:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, Oct. 1 @ Ottawa Senators, 7:00 p.m. EST

Monday, Oct. 3 vs Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:00 p.m. EST

Tuesday, Oct. 4 vs Ottawa Senators, 7:00 p.m. EST

Thursday, Oct. 6 vs Ottawa Senators, 5:30 p.m. EST — Steele Community Centre in Gander, NL

Saturday, Oct. 8 vs Ottawa Senators, 6:00 p.m. EST — J.K. Irving Centre in Bouctouche, NB.