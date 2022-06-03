Carey Price wins Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

The award is awarded annually to the player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.”

The goaltender entered the NHL and NHLPA Player Assistance program during the pre-season for what the goaltender said was substance use. He also dealt with off-season knee surgery and worked his way back to the Canadiens lineup for his 15th NHL season, playing in five games. He played through the injury, leading the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020-21, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He won the final game of the season, an emphatic win over the Florida Panthers.

The knee is still not 100%, and his future remains a question mark entering the 2022-23 season.

Price is the third Canadiens player to win the award over the last 20 years, joining Saku Koivu (2002) and Max Pacioretty (2012).