Carey Price named finalist for Bill Masterton Trophy

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price was named a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Monday.

Three finalists were chosen from the 32 team nominees announced.

2022 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy finalists, as voted by @ThePHWA: Zdeno Chara (NYI), Kevin Hayes (PHI), Carey Price (MTL).



Congratulations to all 32 deserving nominees and our three finalists. pic.twitter.com/Z5x7aA3DVo — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 16, 2022

The other finalists were New York Islanders defenceman Zdeno Chara, and Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes.

The prize is awarded annually to the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication.”

Chara was the oldest player in the NHL this season at 45 years old, and was playing in his 24th season. He played in 72 games this season. Hayes dealt with the death of his brother Kevin in August as well as several injury issues that kept him off the ice. He worked his way back to the NHL and played 48 games this season.

Price, 34, underwent off-season knee surgery following the team’s run to the Stanley Cup final and voluntarily entered the league’s Player Assistance Program in October. He eventually made his return to the NHL, and played in five games this season. He won his last game of the season against the Florida Panthers.

The knee is still not 100%, according to Price, and there are questions about his future.

The winner of the award will be announced at the NHL Awards between the Conference finals and the Stanley Cup Final.