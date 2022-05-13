Montreal Canadiens hire Christopher Boucher as director of hockey analytics

The Montreal Canadiens have hired Christopher Boucher as their director of hockey analytics, the team announced on Friday.

The news was first reported by Marc-Antoine Godin of The Athletic.

Boucher was most recently a pro scout with the San Jose Sharks, where he spent the last two seasons. He was also one of the data mining minds behind Montreal company SportLogiq. He came up with many of the metrics the company tracks to this day.

He used manually tracked data on Twitter and in contributions to Habs Eyes on the Prize to make a name for himself.

As director of analytics, he will likely have the control to build his team the way that he wants, and look for new ways to find and present data to the team’s front office. Since hired, Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes have been clear about using as much information as possible for their decisions, and assistant general manager John Sedgwick has also talked at length about what the hockey analytics department can bring.

“We are very happy to add Christopher Boucher to our team,” said Hughes. “Christopher is an industry-proven hockey analytics specialist. We recognize the importance of analytics in today’s NHL and believe that Christopher is the right person to lead this department.”

Among his duties, Boucher will assist management and the coaching staff by providing relevant statistical data to help them evaluate players and make strategic decisions.

He is the first person to hold this role in franchise history.