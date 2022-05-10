NHL Draft Lottery Results: The Montreal Canadiens will select first overall

The Montreal Canadiens have held position in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft after winning the lottery for the first overall pick.

The Canadiens held an 18.5% chance of winning the lottery, but a 25.5% chance of claiming the first overall selection with a new rule introduced last year that teams would only move up 10 spots in they won, taking some clubs out of contention.

The winning combination for the #Habs at the #NHLDraftLottery was 1-3-4-13 — Jared Book (@jaredbook) May 10, 2022

The New Jersey Devils won the lottery for the second overall selection, jumping up from what was was the fifth position heading into the event.

Results of draft lotteries Pick Team Odds of winning lottery Odds of claiming 1st overall pick Pick Team Odds of winning lottery Odds of claiming 1st overall pick 1 Montreal Canadiens* 18.5% 25.5% 2 New Jersey Devils** 8.5% 8.5% 3 Arizona Coyotes 13.5% 13.5% 4 Seattle Kraken 11.5% 11.5% 5 Philadelphia Flyers 9.5% 9.5% 6 Columbus Blue Jackets (via CHI) 7.5% 7.5% 7 Ottawa Senators 6.5% 6.5% 8 Detroit Red Wings 6.0% 6.0% 9 Buffalo Sabres 5.0% 5.0% 10 Anaheim Ducks 3.5% 3.5% 11 San Jose Sharks 3.0% 3.0% 12 Columbus Blue Jackets 2.5% 0.0% 13 New York Islanders 2.0% 0.0% 14 Winnipeg Jets 1.5% 0.0% 15 Vancouver Canucks 0.5% 0.0% 16 Buffalo Sabres (via VGK) 0.5% 0.0%

As it stands, Kingston Frontenacs centreman Shane Wright is the player expected to be taken first in the 2022 NHL Draft. The event will be held in Montreal this year where the Habs will now select first in all seven rounds.

