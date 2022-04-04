Montreal Canadiens sign Emil Heineman to entry-level contract

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Emil Heineman to a three-year entry-level contract starting for the 2022-23 season.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year entry-level contract (2022-23 to 2024-25) with forward Emil Heineman.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/yH5KEk0frS — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 4, 2022

The agreement will see Heineman earn $750,000 at the NHL level in 2022-23, and $832,500 in 2023-24 and 2024-25. The deal also contains signing bonus payments of $92,500 each year. Heineman is set to make $80,000 per season at the AHL level.

Heineman is also expected to sign a tryout contract with the Laval Rocket for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

The Swedish forward was the 43rd overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers. He was subsequently traded to the Calgary Flames in the Sam Bennett trade, and then again to Montreal in the Tyler Toffoli trade.

He is 20 years old and has 11 goals and five assists in 38 games with Leksand in the Swedish Hockey League. He has been in and out of the lineup due to injuries since being acquired by the Canadiens, but will seemingly finish the season with the Rocket.

Patrik Bexell, Matt Drake, and Dylan Waugh discussed Heineman and his signing in a short episode of Habsent Minded Extra.

In the episode they also discuss these advanced stats from his season in Sweden.