Highlights & quotes from Montreal Canadiens end of season press conferences

After a disappointing season, players and management reflect.

By Jared Book
/ new
NHL: FEB 10 Canadiens press conference Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One day after the Montreal Canadiens ended their season with an emphatic 10-2 win over the Florida Panthers, general manager Kent Hughes, interim head coach Martin St. Louis, and the players will meet the media one last time before the off-season starts.

After St. Louis mentioned that he wanted to be back next season, surely Hughes was asked about it. You would have to imagine that one of the first actions of the off-season will be removing St. Louis’ interim tag.

Shea Weber is in the city, and will be attending the wake and funeral for Guy Lafleur.

Weber’s watch, however, will be coming to an end.

The contract situation with Weber is not an easy one to navigate for the team, which complicates things for the team and how they deal with it.

As for Carey Price, the general manager was not able to say the goaltender is 100%.

On trading Jeff Petry, Hughes said he will see if anything has changed and look for the best deal if it happens.

On Brendan Gallagher, Hughes said they have no plans to move him and look forward to a bounce back year for him.

On Martin St-Louis’s contract status, Hughes confirmed there is mutual interest in a return but nothing finalized as of yet.

During St-Louis’s turn on the mic, he spoke about assistant coaches and said he is happy with the guys he has, and indicated no desire to make changes on that front

Up next was Brendan Gallagher, who confirmed he has no desire to play anywhere else

On his injury issues, stating he turned down a chance to play for Canada at the World Championships so he can focus on being ready for next season physically.

When asked about the captaincy

He also spoke about the impact that St-Louis had on the team coming in as coach.

Then it was Carey Price, first speaking about his own injury issues. He was non-committal about anything moving forward, but stressed that he intends to have his knee checked out thoroughly.

But on the prospect of playing elsewhere, Price said if his knee holds up, he sees himself remaining with the Habs.

Unfortunately, he didn’t rule out the possibility that last night could have been his last game.

That being said, he’s not calling it quits just yet.

Jake Allen said it’s still Price’s net, but that he feels he can bring his game to another level.

Jeff Petry didn’t commit to being back in Montreal next year, nor did he rule it out, but if he is he says his family will be with him.

On Dominique Ducharme, Petry said the frustration wasn’t with his system in general, but a lack of adjustments when things didn’t work.

He specifically mentioned the young players, and prospects like Kaiden Guhle as reasons the future is bright in Montreal.

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield are both a little banged up and fatigued as well, which is why neither will be participating in the World Championships

Suzuki also mentioned that he would like to take on a leadership role, and he has Caufield’s endorsement.

On how the change to having fun again made a big difference for them after St-Louis came in.

They will attend Guy Lafleur’s funeral along with Shea Weber

Suzuki’s key takeaway from the year is how to handle adversity

Caufield’s key takeaway on why Suzuki is easy to play with

Paul Byron on his injury situation:

This article will be updated throughout the day.

