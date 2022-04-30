Highlights & quotes from Montreal Canadiens end of season press conferences

One day after the Montreal Canadiens ended their season with an emphatic 10-2 win over the Florida Panthers, general manager Kent Hughes, interim head coach Martin St. Louis, and the players will meet the media one last time before the off-season starts.

After St. Louis mentioned that he wanted to be back next season, surely Hughes was asked about it. You would have to imagine that one of the first actions of the off-season will be removing St. Louis’ interim tag.

“The interest on both sides is that Martin (St. Louis) returns.” - Kent Hughes.



Says it should be finalized soon. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 30, 2022

Shea Weber is in the city, and will be attending the wake and funeral for Guy Lafleur.

Kent Hughes confirms Shea Weber will attend Guy Lafleur’s wake at the Bell Centre and his funeral Tuesday. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 30, 2022

Weber’s watch, however, will be coming to an end.

Hughes says the plan is for the Canadiens to have a new captain for next season. — TSN 690 Radio (@TSN690) April 30, 2022

#Habs GM Kent Hughes says Shea Weber's situation is complex and says it's highly unlikely Weber will be able to play again hence why the team looked at options to trade away his contract prior to the trade deadline. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 30, 2022

The contract situation with Weber is not an easy one to navigate for the team, which complicates things for the team and how they deal with it.

#Habs Hughes describes Weber’s situation as “complex”, involving insurance issues at which he is not at liberty to discuss. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 30, 2022

As for Carey Price, the general manager was not able to say the goaltender is 100%.

Kent Hughes mentioned that Carey Price knee is not 100%. Still don’t know what’s next for Carey. @CanadiensMTL — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) April 30, 2022

Has Carey Price played his final game with the Canadiens? Canadiens GM Kent Hughes can't answer that question. — Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) April 30, 2022

“It’s really a matter of if his knee can last a full season. And we don’t have that answer right now.” - Kent Hughes on Carey Price. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 30, 2022

On trading Jeff Petry, Hughes said he will see if anything has changed and look for the best deal if it happens.

#Habs GM Kent Hughes says he will see if anything has changed regarding Jeff Petry wanting a trade due to his family reasons and if not, Hughes reiterates the #Canadiens will look to make the best deal for the organization to make it happen. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 30, 2022

Hughes: “[Hypothetically trading Petry] would give us cap flexibility.. If [Price] can’t play we have LTI money to work with… When we know more about Carey’s situation, it’s going to give us a little more of an indication as to what kind of cap flexibility we need or don’t.” — Ryan Szporer (@rszporer) April 30, 2022

On Brendan Gallagher, Hughes said they have no plans to move him and look forward to a bounce back year for him.

“We hope Brendan returns and has a better season.” - Kent Hughes on Gallagher. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 30, 2022

On Martin St-Louis’s contract status, Hughes confirmed there is mutual interest in a return but nothing finalized as of yet.

During St-Louis’s turn on the mic, he spoke about assistant coaches and said he is happy with the guys he has, and indicated no desire to make changes on that front

Martin St. Louis says he is “very comfortable” with his coaching staff and “he’s happy with the guys” he has and intends to continue with them. So no changes coming there, apparently. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 30, 2022

Up next was Brendan Gallagher, who confirmed he has no desire to play anywhere else

"I signed here for 6 years because I love this city and I love this team."



Brendan Gallagher — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 30, 2022

On his injury issues, stating he turned down a chance to play for Canada at the World Championships so he can focus on being ready for next season physically.

Brendan Gallagher turned down an invitation to play for Canada at the world championships to get physically right this offseason. Says “pretty much everything” around his pelvis area was an issue last season and it carried over. Says his body “did not hold up” this season. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 30, 2022

#Habs Brendan Gallagher on all of his injuries: "I got my medical coming up so that will be a long meeting" — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 30, 2022

When asked about the captaincy

#Habs Brendan Gallagher: "you need leaders, you need a captain if you're going to win" — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 30, 2022

Gallagher on potential of being named captain: “I’ve enjoyed being a leader, I’ve enjoyed taking on that role… but I think that will be a decision that’s probably made by the management group and if they feel it’s the right decision that’s what we go with.” #GoHabsGo #THW — Ryan Szporer (@rszporer) April 30, 2022

He also spoke about the impact that St-Louis had on the team coming in as coach.

11 on St. Louis "We bought into his message 100%. That's what leadership is." — TSN 690 Radio (@TSN690) April 30, 2022

Gallagher: “[St. Louis]... had a difficult job. We were at a very low place. You speak about him not having experience as a coach, but he had a ton of experience in a NHL dressing room… As players, we bought in 100% to his message and that’s what leadership is.” #GoHabsGo #THW — Ryan Szporer (@rszporer) April 30, 2022

Then it was Carey Price, first speaking about his own injury issues. He was non-committal about anything moving forward, but stressed that he intends to have his knee checked out thoroughly.

Price: "Physically I'm feeling okay. I have a few questions to ask and appointments to make in the summer." — TSN 690 Radio (@TSN690) April 30, 2022

31 "It's been a difficult process. We're going to formulate a plan. The best thing I can do is stay positive and work as hard as I can to be ready to start next season." — TSN 690 Radio (@TSN690) April 30, 2022

#Habs Price says he’s getting continual swelling in his knee. Subsequently there are certain aspects of his profession that are difficult to do. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 30, 2022

#Habs Price on the prospect of playing up to 55-60 games: “My honest opinion is no. I don’t think it would be sustainable for a whole season.” @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 30, 2022

If his knee condition stay the same, Carey Price thinks he won’t be able to come back. @CanadiensMTL — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) April 30, 2022

But on the prospect of playing elsewhere, Price said if his knee holds up, he sees himself remaining with the Habs.

« J’ai été un Habs toute ma vie. Je sens que ça fait partie de mon identité. J’aime le futur de cette équipe. Il y a des jeunes spectaculaires et ils apportent de l’énergie. » - Carey Price



Si le genou peut tenir, Price s’imagine toujours à Montréal. — J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontJDM) April 30, 2022

Unfortunately, he didn’t rule out the possibility that last night could have been his last game.

#Habs Carey Price says it crossed his mind yesterday might be his last game: "if it is it, that would be a great way to do it" — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 30, 2022

That being said, he’s not calling it quits just yet.

“I am not giving up” - Carey Price — Marc-André Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) April 30, 2022

Jake Allen said it’s still Price’s net, but that he feels he can bring his game to another level.

#Habs Allen on Price’s return and intention to continue, despite questions about his future: “I knew — there was no doubt in my mind — that he’d come back this year… I want to see him put that jersey back on. That’s his net.” — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 30, 2022

Jake Allen: "I can take my game to another level." — TSN 690 Radio (@TSN690) April 30, 2022

Jeff Petry didn’t commit to being back in Montreal next year, nor did he rule it out, but if he is he says his family will be with him.

Jeff Petry mentioned that if he’s playing in Montréal to start next season, his family will be with him. @CanadiensMTL — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) April 30, 2022

#Habs Petry says, “I don’t wanna’ close the door on this organization and this team.” Petry will go home to reflect on the season and discuss his situation with his family, adding that it’s possible his family could return to Montréal. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 30, 2022

Jeff Petry on Montréal: « I truly believe this is the best place to play and win. » @CanadiensMTL — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) April 30, 2022

On Dominique Ducharme, Petry said the frustration wasn’t with his system in general, but a lack of adjustments when things didn’t work.

#Habs Jeff Petry says he doesn't think there was a doubt Dominique Ducharme's system would work for an entire season but what was frustrating to the players was that adjustments to the system weren't being made when it was clear it wasn't working. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 30, 2022

Petry on Ducharme "I wouldn't say there was a personality conflict between us." — TSN 690 Radio (@TSN690) April 30, 2022

#Habs Petry admits what many suspected — he was speaking on behalf of his teammates in his public critiques of Dom Ducharme’s system, but denies that he and DD had a personality conflict. “I was trying to relay messages that I heard, the mood in the room.” — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 30, 2022

He specifically mentioned the young players, and prospects like Kaiden Guhle as reasons the future is bright in Montreal.

"There's a lot of very good pieces in this organization. You see guys like Suzuki, Caufield, the Dmen we got, Guhle. It won't take 7-8 years." - Jeff Petry on the future of the #GoHabsGo.@MTLhockeynow — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 30, 2022

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield are both a little banged up and fatigued as well, which is why neither will be participating in the World Championships

Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki will not be headed to World Championships.



Suzuki citing injuries and Caufield fatigue over the lack of an off-season.@MTLhockeynow — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 30, 2022

Nick Suzuki says he was dealing with a lower-back problem this season, which is why he didn't practise much in final weeks of season #Habs #HabsIO — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) April 30, 2022

Suzuki also mentioned that he would like to take on a leadership role, and he has Caufield’s endorsement.

#Habs Suzuki on prospect of being captain: “I want to take a leadership role… We have lots of good candidates, older guys who have been through a lot.”



Caufield’s opinion: “For me, I see it. The way he handles himself in & out the rink everyday; he’s a real pro at a young age.” — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 30, 2022

On how the change to having fun again made a big difference for them after St-Louis came in.

"There was a ton of expectations on the team and us. Once the change to Marty, we had a lot more fun. Embracing playing tbe game and playing with each other (as a team)." - Nick Suzuki.@MTLhockeynow — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 30, 2022

They will attend Guy Lafleur’s funeral along with Shea Weber

#Habs Nick Suzuki says he and Cole Caufield will be remaining in Montreal to attend Guy Lafleur's funeral on Tuesday and says quite a few of the players are planning on doing the same. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 30, 2022

Suzuki’s key takeaway from the year is how to handle adversity

#Habs Suzuki says his main takeaway from this season is learning how to deal with the lows: “You can get out of it; it’s a team effort.” Caufield echoed the sentiment. pic.twitter.com/L4djcaPbgM — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 30, 2022

Caufield’s key takeaway on why Suzuki is easy to play with

Caufield on what makes playing with Suzuki easy. “He always has the puck.” — TSN 690 Radio (@TSN690) April 30, 2022

Paul Byron on his injury situation:

"After the last injury, it was difficult to get out of bed or get in the car. After a week, it felt better. I have a lot of work to do on my body. My left hip is not 100%, it'll never be 100%. It's a question of endurance and strong physical training." -Paul Byron@MTLhockeynow — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 30, 2022

#Habs Paul Byron says he doesn't think he came back too soon from injury; it was dealing with having to sit out for so long because of COVID that derailed his conditioning. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 30, 2022

#Habs Byron said after returning to play he was experiencing swelling in his L hip, causing the R side of his body to overcompensate. He consequently tore some muscles attached to the pubic bone late in the season. Facing rest and rehab this summer to be ready for training camp. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 30, 2022

