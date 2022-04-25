Carey Price named Montreal Canadiens nominee for Bill Masterton Trophy

Carey Price has been named the Montreal Canadiens’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy, the league announced on Monday.

The prize is awarded annually to the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication.”

Price, 34, underwent off-season knee surgery following the team’s run to the Stanley Cup final and voluntarily entered the league’s Player Assistance Program in October. He made his season debut last week, and has played in three games this season.

The nomination comes at a point where it is not known whether Price will play another game this season. The team recalled Cayden Primeau on an emergency basis prior to the team’s game against the Boston Bruins, and Price will not make the team’s trip to New York. This comes after Price had trouble moving in the game against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

The team’s last game is Friday night against the Florida Panthers, and it remains to be seen whether Price will be available.

Other nominees for the award include Jack Eichel, Ryan Getzlaf, and Vladimir Tarasenko. Five previous Canadiens have won the award: Claude Provost in 1967-68, Henri Richard (1973-74), Serge Savard (1978-79), Saku Koivu (2001-02), and Max Pacioretty (2011-12).