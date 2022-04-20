Montreal Canadiens send Corey Schueneman to the Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have sent defenceman Corey Schueneman to the Laval Rocket on Wednesday.

Les Canadiens ont cédé le défenseur Corey Schueneman au Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have assigned defenseman Corey Schueneman to the Laval Rocket. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 20, 2022

Schueneman was a healthy scratch on Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild, and was one of nine healthy defencemen on the NHL roster. Willam Lagesson and Kale Clague were also healthy scratches. Justin Barron is out of the rest of the season, but remains on the roster.

The 26-year-old played 24 NHL games with the Canadiens and has two goals and four assists. In 27 AHL games, he has three goals and seven assists. Schueneman is eligible for the AHL playoffs, and with five games remaining in the Rocket season, this gives him a chance to get reacquainted with the team.

He should play a big role with the Rocket, who have a very stout defence. Schueneman will be joining mainstays Xavier Ouellet, Louie Belpedio, and Sami Niku. Tory Dello, Tobie Paquette-Bisson, and Terrance Amorosa were all in the lineup in the team’s last game as well.

Earlier in the day, the Canadiens recalled Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, who will replace Paul Byron in the team’s lineup on Thursday. Laval’s next game is Friday against the Toronto Marlies at Place Bell. They need any combination of five points won or lost by the Marlies in order to clinch their first playoff berth.