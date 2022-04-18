Michael Pezzetta suspended two games for illegal check to the head

Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta was suspended two games for his illegal check to the head in Saturday’s game against the Washington Capitals.

Montreal’s Michael Pezzetta has been suspended for two games for an Illegal Check to the Head on Washington’s T.J. Oshie. https://t.co/AOkhrJBlnM — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 18, 2022

The hit on T.J. Oshie was penalized with a two-minute minor for illegal check to the head, but he had a hearing for the hit and it was determined that supplemental discipline was necessary. The incident occurred at 15:42 of the third period.

Michael Pezzetta might get something from the league on this. pic.twitter.com/dMLmyjUI7z — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) April 17, 2022

It is his first NHL suspension. He has been suspended in the OHL in the past. He will now miss the next two games against the Minnesota Wild and Philadelphia Flyers, and will be eligible to return Saturday against the Ottawa Senators.

Pezzetta has been in and out of the lineup in the last few weeks, and has played 47 games in the NHL this season, with five goals and three assists.

The Canadiens have six games remaining in the season, so he will be eligible for the final four games.