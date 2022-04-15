Carey Price to make season debut Friday

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will return to the team’s lineup on Friday night when the team hosts the New York Islanders at the Bell Centre on Friday night.

It will be his first game since July 7. The news was confirmed after morning skate.

Martin St-Louis confirme que Carey Price effectuera un retour au jeu contre les Islanders ce soir.



Martin St-Louis confirms that Carey Price will return to face the Islanders tonight.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ww4lyJUiUX — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 15, 2022

The whispers surrounding price raised to new levels once the team added Jonathan Drouin to Long Term Injured Reserve, opening up enough salary cap room to activate Price. Samuel Montembeault will be the backup.

Price has been out all season after suffering a knee injury during last year’s Stanley Cup playoffs. The rehab from the knee injury was put on hold after Price voluntarily entered the NHL and NHLPA’s Player Assistance program for what he said was “substance use”. He essentially had to restart from scratch when he returned to the team.

The 34-year-old has four more seasons following this year on his contract. Price holds several team records, including games played and wins. He has a 360-257-79 record in 707 career NHL games, with a 2.50 goals against average and .917 save percentage. He is 43-45 in 92 career playoff games, with a 2.39 goals against average and .919 save percentage.

With Price’s return, Cayden Primeau was sent to the Laval Rocket. He will not rejoin the team in Cleveland for their game on Saturday, but will likely join them in Belleville for their game on Monday against the Senators.