Montreal Canadiens recall Cayden Primeau from Laval

While the Montreal Canadiens dropped a 3-2 game to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, their bigger loss was that of goaltender Jake Allen who went down injured in the first period while attempting to make a save.

The team quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the night leaving Samuel Montembeault as the only healthy goaltender on the roster, until this morning when they recalled Cayden Primeau from the Laval Rocket.

Les Canadiens ont procédé au rappel du gardien Cayden Primeau du Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 10, 2022

While Carey Price is nearing a return by all accounts, this recall points to the team taking it cautiously and not rushing their star goalie back until he’s at 100%.

With the Rocket this year Primeau has compiled a 15-10-5 record with a .912 save percentage and 2.87 goals against average.

This does leave the AHL club in a tough spot with just Kevin Poulin under contract, and the veteran netminder missed their last game due to an illness. They play on Monday in Belleville. Tristan Berube was Saturday’s backup for the Rocket on a professional tryout contract.