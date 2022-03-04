 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Andrew Hammond placed on injured reserve, Cayden Primeau recalled

A goaltending shuffle for the Canadiens.

By Jared Book
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that Andrew Hammond was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and that Cayden Primeau was recalled from the Laval Rocket.

Primeau will join the team in Edmonton for their game on Saturday.

Hammond made 30 saves in Montreal’s 5-4 overtime win in Calgary. He is 3-0 in three starts with the Canadiens since being acquired from the Minnesota Wild.

The Laval Rocket are now left in a tough spot heading into their games Friday and Saturday at home against the Abbotsford Canucks. The team recently traded Michael McNiven to the Calgary Flames, who was assigned to their AHL team in Stockton.

Laval announced they have signed Tristan Berube to a professional tryout contract to serve as their second goaltender. The University of Ottawa goaltender had a 4-3-2 record with a 3.58 goals against average and .894 save percentage with the Trois-Rivières Lions this season.

Kevin Poulin was always scheduled to start for the Rocket on Friday, but now he might get Saturday’s game as well.

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...