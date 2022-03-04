Andrew Hammond placed on injured reserve, Cayden Primeau recalled

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that Andrew Hammond was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and that Cayden Primeau was recalled from the Laval Rocket.

Andrew Hammond suffered a lower-body injury against Calgary and was placed on injured reserve.



Cayden Primeau was recalled on an emergency basis and will join the team in Edmonton today. pic.twitter.com/d2SbH16MfV — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 4, 2022

Primeau will join the team in Edmonton for their game on Saturday.

Hammond made 30 saves in Montreal’s 5-4 overtime win in Calgary. He is 3-0 in three starts with the Canadiens since being acquired from the Minnesota Wild.

The Laval Rocket are now left in a tough spot heading into their games Friday and Saturday at home against the Abbotsford Canucks. The team recently traded Michael McNiven to the Calgary Flames, who was assigned to their AHL team in Stockton.

Laval announced they have signed Tristan Berube to a professional tryout contract to serve as their second goaltender. The University of Ottawa goaltender had a 4-3-2 record with a 3.58 goals against average and .894 save percentage with the Trois-Rivières Lions this season.

Le Rocket de Laval a annoncé avoir accordé un contrat d'essai professionnel au gardien Tristan Bérubé.



The Laval Rocket signed goaltender Tristan Bérubé to a professional tryout contract. pic.twitter.com/DsZpFUWDFr — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) March 4, 2022

Kevin Poulin was always scheduled to start for the Rocket on Friday, but now he might get Saturday’s game as well.