Jesse Ylönen recalled by the Montreal Canadiens on an emergency basis

The Canadiens lost two forwards to injury in their game versus Toronto on Saturday.

By Justin Blades
Immediately after their game with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Montreal Canadiens used an emergency recall to add Jesse Ylönen to the roster.

Both Tyler Pitlick and Michael Pezzetta were injured in the game, and the Canadiens had just one healthy replacement waiting in the wings, Mathieu Perreault. With the Habs having to travel to play the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, they needed to ensure they had enough bodies to make up a full lineup.

The team will have a better idea of its injury situation tomorrow afternoon. If neither Pitlick nor Pezzetta is able to go, Ylönen could enter the formation for his eighth NHL game of the year.

He has 30 points in 45 games for a Laval Rocket team locked in a tight playoff race in the AHL.

