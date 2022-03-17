Mathieu Perreault clears waivers

Montreal Canadiens forward Mathieu Perreault has cleared waivers.

Perreault, 34, has three goals and two assists in 18 NHL games this season with the Canadiens. He is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The trade market likely wasn’t yielding anything, so the Canadiens tried to allow him to be picked up by a team.

Now that he has cleared waivers, he can stay on the NHL roster or be sent to the Laval Rocket. He can stay on the NHL roster for up to 10 games or 30 days (whichever comes first) before needing waivers again.

It also may facilitate a trade as a team acquiring the veteran can now send him to the AHL without requiring waivers and promote him after the trade deadline when there is no longer a roster limit.

The Canadiens currently have 22 players on the NHL roster, including Perreault after trading Ben Chiarot and sending down Jesse Ylönen.