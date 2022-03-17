 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Montreal Canadiens activate Jake Allen, Christian Dvorak from injured reserve

Cayden Primeau and Jesse Ylönen were sent back to Laval.

By Jared Book
Montreal Canadiens v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens have activated goaltender Jake Allen and centre Christian Dvorak from the injured list on Thursday before their game against the Dallas Stars.

In corresponding moves, the team sent Cayden Primeau and Jesse Ylönen to the Laval Rocket. Primeau was an emergency recall when Andrew Hammond got hurt, so with the emergency condition gone, he had to be sent down.

Ylönen being sent down while Mathieu Perreault is still on waivers indicates that that team put Perreault on waivers to facilitate a trade or to gain a contract spot rather than a roster spot. Even if Perreault clears waivers, he doesn’t have to be sent down by the Canadiens.

With Ben Chiarot being traded, the Canadiens had a spot for Dvorak without sending Ylönen down, so it will be interesting to see if there is an additional move prior to the 5:00 deadline. The Canadiens only have six defencemen on the roster, so that would be an obvious spot for a recall.

Perreault’s fate will be known at 2:00 Eastern.

