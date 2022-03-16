Montreal Canadiens place Mathieu Perreault on waivers

The Montreal Canadiens have placed forward Mathieu Perreault on waivers, the team announced on Wednesday.

Les Canadiens ont placé l'attaquant Mathieu Perreault au ballottage.



Perreault, 34, has three goals and two assists in 18 NHL games this season with the Canadiens. He has dealt with injuries, and has been passed on the depth chart this season.

The highlight of his season came in the team’s first win of the season, where he scored a hat trick. They were his only three goals of the season.

Perreault being placed on waivers means that Christian Dvorak, Tyler Pitlick or Jonathan Drouin may be close to a return. The team also recently recalled Jesse Ylönen, who was a healthy scratch on Tuesday night when Perreault was in the lineup. Perreault played 10:32 against the Coyotes.

If Perreault clears, he would be assigned to the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens next game is Thursday when they host the Dallas Stars at the Bell Centre.