Montreal Canadiens recall Jesse Ylönen

Ryan Poehling was placed on injured reserve.

By Jared Book
AHL: JAN 19 Utica Comets at Laval Rocket Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled Jesse Ylönen from the Laval Rocket, and have placed Ryan Poehling on the injured reserve list.

Ylönen’s recall likely means that another forward is unable to play Tuesday night, either Artturi Lehkonen or Mathieu Perreault, or someone else on the active roster. Lehkonen was said to be a game-time decision.

The Canadiens only have six defencemen on the roster with Ben Chiarot sitting out. Brett Kulak had a treatment day but is expected to play.

Ylönen has been very good for the Rocket as of late, earning this recall. In seven NHL games this season he has one goal and one assist. He has 12 goals and 15 assists in 40 American Hockey League games.

Montreal plays the Arizona Coyotes at the Bell Centre on Tuesday night. The Rocket have the week off of game action after a very busy stretch and return to action on Friday at Place Bell.

