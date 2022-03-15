Ryan Poehling out indefinitely, plus other notes from morning skate

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that Ryan Poehling is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

Ryan Poehling sera absent indéfiniment (blessure au haut du corps).



The injury kept him out of the end of the team’s game on Sunday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jake Allen skated but he is not yet ready for a return to play as both Cayden Primeau and Samuel Montembeault were also on the ice. Tyler Pitlick made his debut at practice in a non-contact jersey.

Artturi Lehkonen was supposed to take part in the team’s morning skate, but was not out on the ice. Brett Kulak also had a therapy day. The team has said this doesn’t mean they are ruled out for Tuesday’s game.

There was some good news for the Canadiens, Jonathan Drouin and Christian Dvorak were in regular sweaters, but they have not yet received the green light to return to game action.

Ben Chiarot, subject of trade rumours and speculation that the Canadiens may sit him out, also skated. The Canadiens don’t have much leeway with sitting Chiarot. Joel Edmundson will return to the lineup, but Kulak’s situation may still be up in the air.

In order to recall someone, they would have to place someone on waivers or injured reserve. Poehling is an obvious candidate for that, but if Drouin or Dvorak return then they will likely take that spot. Mathieu Perreault will likely draw in for Poehling should Lehkonen or the others not be ready to go.

The Canadiens play the Arizona Coyotes at the Bell Centre Tuesday night.

UPDATE (11:05am) : Josh Anderson did not participate in morning skate for a treatment day, and Ben Chiarot will be sat out of the game due to a “management decision.”

Josh Anderson n'a pas participé à l'entraînement ce matin (traitements).



