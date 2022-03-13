Montreal Canadiens recall Corey Schueneman, will play in Philadelphia

Just days after being sent down to the Laval Rocket, Corey Schueneman has been recalled by the Montreal Canadiens.

Le défenseur Corey Schueneman a été rappelé du Rocket de Laval. Il rejoindra l'équipe à Philadelphie.



Corey Schueneman has been recalled from the Laval Rocket and will join the team in Philadelphia. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 13, 2022

The defenceman got recalled because Kale Clague was placed on injured reserve on Saturday night after taking a puck to the face at practice. Schueneman is expected to play in Philadelphia on Sunday because Joel Edmundson is expected to sit out after making his season debut on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken.

Edmundson is getting eased into the lineup and the team doesn’t feel it’s necessary to have him play in back-to-back games with travel.

Schueneman was scheduled to join the Rocket on their Pennsylvania road trip, but was held back likely because of the potential Clague injury. Schueneman has two assists in eight NHL games with the Canadiens this season.

With Edmundson out, and Clague on IR, the Canadiens needed Schueneman to have six defencemen in the lineup.

Earlier on Saturday, Cedric Paquette cleared waivers and will join the Laval Rocket.