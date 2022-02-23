Montreal Canadiens promote John Sedgwick to assistant general manager

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that general manager Kent Hughes has promoted John Sedgwick to assistant general manager.

Sedgwick has been with the organization since 2013, and was most recently the vice president of hockey operations and legal affairs, a role he held since 2017.

His responsibilities include player contract negotiation and salary arbitration, daily management and strategic planning of the salary cap, as well as overseeing all matters related to the NHL-NHLPA collective bargaining agreement. Prior to joining the Canadiens, Sedgwick was a member of the National Hockey League’s Hockey Operations Department in Toronto where he worked from 2006 to 2013.

Sedgwick was heavily involved in the launch of the Laval Rocket and was involved with the launch of the ECHL’s Trois-Rivières Lions. He was part of the group dealing with AHL player transactions, while also serving as the principal Governor for the Rocket with the American Hockey League.

He was signed to a contract extension by Marc Bergevin at the end of last season.

The Canadiens had multiple assistant general managers under Bergevin, and Sedgwick’s promotion does not necessarily mean the Canadiens will not add further assistant general managers to their growing front office.