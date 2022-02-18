Montreal Canadiens add Nick Bobrov, Vincent Lecavalier to front office

The Montreal Canadiens have added Nick Bobrov and Vincent Lecavalier to their front office, the team announced on Friday.

Bobrov will be the co-director of amateur scouting, sharing the role with Martin Lapointe, who took over that role after Trevor Timmins was let go.

Bobrov joins the organization after six seasons as Director of European Scouting with the New York Rangers between 2015 and 2021, a position he also held with the Boston Bruins between 2001 and 2006. Bobrov will oversee the draft department together with Lapointe, who remains director of player personnel and co-director of amateur scouting.

Lecavalier, a former client of Kent Hughes, will join the organization and reunite with his former teammate, Martin St. Louis. Lecavalier will be a special advisor to hockey operations, so it is a less formal title than assistant general manager.

Lecavalier was the first overall pick of the 1998 NHL Draft, and had 949 points in 1212 career NHL regular season games.