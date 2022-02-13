Ben Chiarot placed on IR, Corey Schueneman recalled

The Montreal Canadiens have placed defenceman Ben Chiarot on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and have recalled Corey Schueneman from the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket.

The club also recalled defenseman Corey Schueneman from the Laval Rocket. Schueneman will dress today against the Sabres. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 13, 2022

Schueneman will dress for the team Sunday afternoon against the Buffalo Sabres. The team only had six defencemen on the NHL roster.

Chiarot briefly left Saturday’s game with a suspected injury but returned. He ended Saturday’s game with 22:57 of ice time. Schueneman has played four NHL games this season, scoring one assist. In 27 AHL games with the Rocket, he has three goals and seven assists.

In 44 games this season, Chiarot, a pending unrestricted free agent, has five goals and four assists. It is widely expected that he will be traded prior to the NHL’s Trade Deadline. There is no timeframe for how long he will be out of the lineup. With IR, he should be expected to miss at least one week. After Sunday’s game, the team does not play again until Thursday.