Highlights and quotes from the Martin St. Louis press conference

Ahead of his first game, the new interim coach faces the media.

By Jared Book
2018 Hockey Hall Of Fame Induction - Press Conference Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens had a new interim head coach on Thursday morning in Martin St. Louis. He did not run the team’s optional morning skate. That was done by the assistant coaches.

Because it was an optional skate, we didn’t necessarily get a glimpse of how the Canadiens would line up. Any immediate changes may have to wait until the team’s warmup. St. Louis will make his head coaching debut when the Canadiens play the Washington Capitals at the Bell Centre on Thursday night.

After practice, St. Louis met with the media alongside executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and general manager Kent Hughes.

Martin St. Louis started the press conference with a statement in French and then English before taking questions.

Jeff Gorton thanked Dominique Ducharme for his work with the organization prior to the group taking questions.

Gorton also added that the team decided that Ducharme wouldn’t be back next season a while ago.

