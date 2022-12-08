Filip Mešár will play for Slovakia in the World Junior Championships

Former NHL player, and the current president and general manager of the Slovakian Ice Hockey Federation Miroslav Šatan confirmed the expected news that Montreal Canadies prospect Filip Mešár will pay for the Slovak team in the upcoming tournament hosted in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick.

I can confirm that two (2022) first round picks Šimon Nemec and Filip Mešár will play for Slovakia at 2022 World Junior Championship. — Miroslav Šatan (@miro81s) December 8, 2022

Mešár currently plays in OHL with the Kitchener Rangers, where he currently is over a point per game this season as he has 18 (8G-10A) points in 15 games. The Slovak centre was taken in the first round of the 2022 NHL draft and had played in one game with Laval Rocket after spending the pre-season with the Canadiens.

This will be Mešár’s second World Juniors as he was part of the Slovak team in the championship that was cut short in Edmonton due to COVID-19.

Mešár will be a key member of the Slovak team, along with the second overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft Šimon Nemec. They will look to pick up some of the slack from the absence of 2022 first overall pick and Canadiens player Juraj Slafkovský, who will likely not be released by the NHL team.