Montreal Canadiens recall Justin Barron from the Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens recalled defenceman Justin Barron from the Laval Rocket on Tuesday morning.

Les Canadiens ont rappelé le défenseur Justin Barron du Rocket de Laval.



Barron, 21, was sent to the AHL after a tough training camp that saw him fall behind some of the other young defencemen on the roster. After a slow start with Laval, he has become the team’s top defenceman and looks like the player the team thought they were getting when they acquired him and a draft pick for Artturi Lehkonen.

Barron has seven goals and nine assists in 25 AHL games this season. Last year, prior to his season-ending injury, he played five games with the Canadiens, earning a goal and an assist. He also played two NHL games with the Avalanche.

He had been struggling with a lower-body injury which has kept him out of the lineup for the Rocket in recent games. With Barron’s recall, the Canadiens now have seven healthy defenders, providing them insurance and options for the final four games of their road trip.

Montreal returns to practice at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in Tampa Bay ahead of their game against the Lightning on Wednesday.