Montreal Canadiens to honour P.K. Subban

The Montreal Canadiens will honour newly retired defenceman P.K. Subban prior to the game on January 12, the team announced on Monday.

The game will be held against the Nashville Predators, the team Subban was traded to in 2016. In his first game back in Montreal, he was honoured with a video which left him emotional prior to the game.

“We are thrilled to welcome P.K. back to his first NHL home this January,” said Canadiens owner, president, and CEO Geoff Molson in the team’s press release. “We look forward to giving our fans a chance to celebrate his career and the impact he had - and continues to have - on the Montreal community. Whether it’s kids on local minor hockey teams choosing to wear No. 76, or the number of fans we see on any given night at the Bell Centre who still proudly wear their Subban jerseys, you don’t have to go far to understand the influence P.K. had on the popularity of the sport in Quebec.”

This type of ceremony is not an unprecedented way to honour modern-era stars with the Canadiens. In 2014, Saku Koivu was honoured prior to a game against the Anaheim Ducks.