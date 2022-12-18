Montreal Canadiens recall Anthony Richard, send Rem Pitlick to the Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have swapped forwards ahead of leaving on their seven-game road trip, recalling forward Anthony Richard from the Laval Rocket, and sending down Rem Pitlick.

Les Canadiens ont cédé l'attaquant Rem Pitlick au Rocket de Laval et ont rappelé l'attaquant Anthony Richard.



Richard, 25, is in his first year with the Canadiens organization. He has been one of the brightest spots on the Rocket, with 18 goals and 13 assists in 27 games this season. His 18 goals lead the entire AHL, while his 31 points has him third in the scoring race.

Richard has played two career NHL games, both with the Nashville Predators. His last NHL game was in the 2019-20 season. He was signed as a free agent after finishing last season in the Tampa Bay Lightning organization. He was a Black Ace for the Lightning as they went to their third straight Stanley Cup Final.

Pitlick has been up and down a few times this season, and sending him down before the road trip avoids him needing waivers if he were to be sent down afterwards.

He has one goal in 14 NHL games this season and one goal and five assists in 9 AHL games this season.