Montreal Canadiens place Mike Hoffman on injured reserve, recall Rem Pitlick from Laval

A bit of roster juggling before the Habs game against the Calgary Flames.

By Scott Matla
New Jersey Devils v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Calgary Flames, the Montreal Canadiens made a pair of roster changes.

Mike Hoffman has been placed on injured reserve, allowing the team to recall Rem Pitlick to fill his space on the NHL roster. Hoffman was injured in the Canadiens 5-4 shootout win over the Philadelphia Flyers on November 19th, with Martin St-Louis stating originally that Hoffman was available if need be. As of right now there is not a timetable for Hoffman’s return

Rem Pitlick has tallied one goal and and five assists in nine games with the Laval Rocket since being sent down earlier in the season. In seven NHL games Pitlick has no points.

The team announced that Brendan Gallagher will miss the game and is being evaluated for a lower-body injury, which means Pitlick will likely be replacing him in Calgary.

