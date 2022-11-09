Juraj Slafkovsky suspended two games for boarding Matt Luff

The Montreal Canadiens were already going to be without the services of Josh Anderson on Wednesday, and now they’ll have to manage without rookie Juraj Slafkovsky as well. The latter was guilty of a dangerous hit against Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff in the third period of last night’s game, and has been suspended.

Montreal’s Juraj Slafkovsky has been suspended for two games for Boarding Detroit’s Matt Luff. https://t.co/Cv4NjYqWhf — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 9, 2022

Slafkovsky was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit on the ice, and frankly it was hard to argue that they didn’t make the right call.

Yeah, that's going to be a meeting with DOPS for Juraj Slafkovsky. pic.twitter.com/48cQNiKjqT — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 9, 2022

As our own Scott Matla predicted on Twitter, this was almost certainly going to draw a call from the department of player safety. It was not a far cry from the hit that landed Josh Anderson a two-game suspension, so it is unsurprising to see a similar punishment doled out to Slafkovsky.

This isn’t a great look for the rookie, as he just played his 10th game, officially burning the first year of his entry-level contract. Hopefully, this forms a learning experience for him, and he’ll be able to exert better control over his hits in the future.

Luff, meanwhile, required surgery and will miss 10-12 weeks following the hit.

What this means for the Habs lineup tonight against the Vancouver Canucks remains to be seen, but we expect to have more clarity on what the Habs will be doing by the time our regular game thread goes out.

Michael Pezzetta was the lone healthy scratch at forward on Tuesday with Anderson’s suspension and Rem Pitlick being assigned to the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens also had Chris Wideman as a healthy scratch should they choose to dress seven defenders and 11 forwards.