Montreal Canadiens to place Rem Pitlick on waivers

The Montreal Canadiens will place Rem Pitlick on waivers at 2:00, the team announced on Monday morning after the forward was not at practice.

Rem Pitlick ne participera pas à l’entraînement d'aujourd’hui, dans le but d’être soumis au ballottage à 14h.



Rem Pitlick won't take part in today’s practice ahead of being placed on waivers at 2:00 p.m. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 7, 2022

Pitlick, 25, was claimed off waivers by the Canadiens last season. In 46 games, he had nine goals and 17 assists. He was signed to a two-year contract this summer, and his cap hit is $1.1 million. The contract is a one-way deal, which means that he would make the same salary in the minors. It makes it potentially unlikely that someone would claim him.

If he clears waivers, he would join the Laval Rocket, and he would be expected to be a major contributor for them should he play there.

He has played seven games this season and has no points. Last year, prior to being placed on waivers by the Minnesota Wild, he had six goals and five assists in 20 games. This season, he has not had the same opportunities due to increased forward depth in the organization.