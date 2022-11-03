Emil Heineman is in Leksand preparing for the SHL season

Things have been quiet with regards to Montreal Canadiens forward Emil Heineman since his preseason injury. However, Eyes on the Prize is able to now confirm that the Swedish forward has already returned to Sweden, and is going through on-ice rehab in his hometown of Leksand at the moment in preparation for a return to the SHL with his childhood team.

“The rehab is going according to plan and is run by Montreal Canadiens from afar, but [it’s also] supervised by Leksand’s own physio Per-Ivar Andersson”, says Leksands IF general manager Thomas Johansson when contacted by Eyes on the Prize.

Heineman impressed offensively during the preseason with the Montreal Canadiens before suffering a wrist injury against the Ottawa Senators on October 5.

At this point, everything indicates that Heineman will play the bulk of this season in the SHL, and that Montreal will not use the same rule that last season kept Mattias Norlinder in North America until December.

Leksand is currently in sixth place in the SHL, five points off leaders Örebro Hockey. Heineman is anticipated to slot into their lineup as a third-liner who sees time on the second power play unit.

At present, Heineman is still officially listed on the Canadiens’ season-opening injured reserve, as players who are injured cannot be reassigned.