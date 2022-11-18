Montreal Canadiens send Rem Pitlick back to the Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have sent forward Rem Pitlick back to the Laval Rocket on Friday morning.

Les Canadiens ont cédé l'attaquant Rem Pitlick au Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have loaned forward Rem Pitlick to the Laval Rocket. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 18, 2022

Pitlick was recalled as the team only had 12 healthy forwards heading into the trip to Columbus after Jonathan Drouin was ruled out, and Joel Armia currently day-to-day. He was not required, and was a healthy scratch.

This move will not only save on his limits prior to requiring waivers again, but it will allow him to play for the Rocket as they host the Cleveland Monsters on Friday and Saturday at Place Bell. Pitlick was at the Rocket’s morning skate on Friday.

The Canadiens have a practice at 12:00 p.m. on Friday after their game on Thursday in Columbus. Pitlick being sent down could mean that defenceman Michael Matheson will be activated from injured reserve and likely to make his return on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

It could also mean that Joel Armia is healthy and ready to go. Armia was never placed on IR and remained on the active 23-player roster, but you would have to think that the team would not feel comfortable with eight healthy defenders and only 12 healthy forwards plus the injured Armia.

Regardless, this is good news for the Canadiens young defenders as this is yet another time that the decision on whether to move one of them down to Laval has not been taken.

On Friday, the Canadiens also officially sent forward Emil Heineman to Leksand of the SHL. Eyes on the Prize’s Patrik Bexell reported that he had been in Sweden for the last few weeks and the Canadiens officially sending him down means that he should be making his season debut imminently.

Related Emil Heineman is in Leksand preparing for the SHL season