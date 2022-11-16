Montreal Canadiens recall Rem Pitlick from the Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled forward Rem Pitlick from the Laval Rocket on Wednesday morning.

Les Canadiens ont rappelé l'attaquant Rem Pitlick du Rocket de Laval.



This comes one day after Jonathan Drouin was announced to be missing four-to-six weeks with an upper body injury. Joel Armia is also currently injured, leaving the Canadiens with 12 healthy forwards. Pitlick gives them more leeway in case Armia is set to miss more games or another forward gets injured or suspended.

Pitlick played three games with the Rocket after being sent down, earning three assists. The Rocket play on Wednesday night at Place Bell against the Abbotsford Canucks. He can stay on the NHL roster for 30 days or 9 games played before needing to be placed on waivers again.

He had no points in seven NHL games so far this season, but his short time in Laval may have been enough to press the reset button and earn him another chance.

The Canadiens play the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road on Thursday, meaning taking an extra healthy body is required.