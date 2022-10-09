Montreal Canadiens place Corey Schueneman and Madison Bowey on waivers

With the roster needing to be whittled down to 23 by Monday afternoon, the Montreal Canadiens placed two defencemen on waivers on Sunday. Corey Schueneman and Madison Bowey are the two players, whom the Habs hope will clear and join the Laval Rocket.

Bowey was an off-season signee brought in to shore up the right side of the defence, though he didn’t make much of an impression in the pre-season. On Saturday, the Canadiens claimed Johnny Kovacevic to take that open NHL spot instead.

Schueneman also didn’t jump out for his performance in the pre-season schedule. Despite gaining 24 games of NHL experience with the Canadiens last year, the club feels he will best serve the organization as a top option for their AHL squad, ready to be called up during the season.

We will learn at 2:00 PM EDT tomorrow if these two players have gone unclaimed and will stay in the Habs’ system.