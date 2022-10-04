Canadiens lineup vs Senators: Nick Suzuki to make on-ice debut as captain

Nick Suzuki will make his 2022-23 pre-season debut on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre when the Montreal Canadiens take on the Ottawa Senators.

It will be Suzuki’s first game wearing the captain’s C on his jersey.

Not surprisingly, Suzuki will be playing next to Cole Caufield. The third member of the line will be first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky. It will be a big test for the youngster after he had his best game of the pre-season against Toronto.

Formation prévue du Canadien ce soir



Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Pitlick-Evans-RHP

Heineman-Beck-Armia

Pezzetta-Gignac-Ylönen



Schueneman-Harris

Xhekaj-Wideman

Guhle-Savard — Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) October 4, 2022

Owen Beck and Emil Heineman get another look next to Joel Armia. Rem Pitlick and Jake Evans will play with Rafaël Harvey-Pinard.

The fourth line will be Michael Pezzetta, Brandon Gignac, and Jesse Ylönen.

On defence, Corey Schueneman and Jordan Harris will play together. Arber Xhekaj and Chris Wideman, and Kaiden Guhle and David Savard are the other pairs.

Slafkovsky, Gignac, Schueneman, and Xhekaj are playing their second game in two nights after also taking part in Monday’s loss to Toronto.

Samuel Montembeault will get the start and will likely get the full game.