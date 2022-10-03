 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sean Monahan, Josh Anderson among those set for pre-season debut against Toronto

Madison Bowey will also play his first pre-season game.

By Jared Book
/ new
NHL: SEP 22 Canadiens Camp Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens will have three players making their pre-season debuts against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre on Monday night.

Sean Monahan, Josh Anderson, and Madison Bowey have fully recovered from their injuries and are ready for game action.

Monahan will play centre between Jonathan Drouin and Anderson, while Bowey will play on the right side next to Corey Schueneman.

The line of Evgenii Dadonov, Christian Dvorak, and Brendan Gallagher will get another game together, while Kirby Dach will play next to Mike Hoffman and Juraj Slafkovsky. The fourth line is Xavier Simoneau, Brandon Gignac, and Alex Belzile.

Mike Matheson will play with Otto Leskinen as Leskinen gets another look after an impressive game against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. The other pairing is Arber Xhekaj and Justin Barron as they try and make their claim for a spot in the opening night NHL lineup.

Jake Allen, fresh off his contract extension, will make the start.

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...