Montreal Canadiens send Corey Schueneman back to the Laval Rocket

The Rocket play tonight, and Schueneman hasn’t played a game since the pre-season.

By Jared Book
Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens have sent defenceman Corey Schueneman to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League, the team announced on Wednesday.

Schueneman was recalled when it was revealed that Mike Matheson would be out for eight weeks. The Rocket play Wednesday night at home against the Belleville Senators, and Schueneman will be eligible to take part in his first game since the pre-season. He was originally recalled days before the Rocket opened their season.

The Canadiens leave for a four-game road trip after practice today, and it is possible that they recall someone for the trip, but they have already indicated that Joel Edmundson and Joel Armia will join the team on the trip, so Edmundson might be ready to return.

Edmundson and Armia skated in non-contact jerseys on Wednesday at practice.

It is not expected that the Canadiens will add another defenceman to the roster, and will head out on the trip with six healthy defenders, plus Edmundson, which indicates he may be ready for game action at some point on the trip.

Juraj Slafkovský, who has been out with an upper-body injury for the last two games, also returned to practice.

