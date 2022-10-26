Montreal Canadiens send Corey Schueneman back to the Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have sent defenceman Corey Schueneman to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League, the team announced on Wednesday.

Les Canadiens ont cédé le défenseur Corey Schueneman au Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have loaned defenseman Corey Schueneman to the Laval Rocket. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 26, 2022

Schueneman was recalled when it was revealed that Mike Matheson would be out for eight weeks. The Rocket play Wednesday night at home against the Belleville Senators, and Schueneman will be eligible to take part in his first game since the pre-season. He was originally recalled days before the Rocket opened their season.

The Canadiens leave for a four-game road trip after practice today, and it is possible that they recall someone for the trip, but they have already indicated that Joel Edmundson and Joel Armia will join the team on the trip, so Edmundson might be ready to return.

Edmundson and Armia skated in non-contact jerseys on Wednesday at practice.

Josh Anderson and Chris Wideman will not take part in today's practice (maintenance days).



Joel Armia and Joel Edmundson continue to train with non-contact jerseys and both will be on the trip. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 26, 2022

It is not expected that the Canadiens will add another defenceman to the roster, and will head out on the trip with six healthy defenders, plus Edmundson, which indicates he may be ready for game action at some point on the trip.

Avec le renvoi de Corey Schueneman pour le Rocket, le Canadien partira avec seulement six défenseurs pour son long voyage.



Mais Joel Edmundson sera du voyage. Un signe d'un retour probable. — J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontJDM) October 26, 2022

Juraj Slafkovský, who has been out with an upper-body injury for the last two games, also returned to practice.