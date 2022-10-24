 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights and quotes from Carey Price’s media availability: ‘It’s been an emotional rollercoaster’

The goaltender provided an update to the media on Monday.

By Jared Book
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price spoke to the media on Monday and provided an update on his status.

The goaltender says he has no plans to retire right now, but has a long road back to the ice, saying that he wants to be pain free in his daily life.

He says he is enjoying being a consistent presence in his children’s lives and his favourite time of the year and the fall season.

He spoke about his pain through the 2021 Stanley Cup playoff run that saw the team make it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

Price also spoke about the support from the fans and the community since the news about his injury, including the ovation at the Bell Centre at the team’s home opener.

The next step in the recovery is a little bit up in the air, with Price not wanting to get a surgery for the sake of getting one.

Price says that he has spoken to Geoff Molson and Geneviève Paquette, the team’s Vice President Community Engagement and Children’s Foundation General Manager about taking up a bigger role in the community and that soon there will be news regarding that.

He says right now he is unable to train.

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...