Highlights and quotes from Carey Price’s media availability: ‘It’s been an emotional rollercoaster’

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price spoke to the media on Monday and provided an update on his status.

The goaltender says he has no plans to retire right now, but has a long road back to the ice, saying that he wants to be pain free in his daily life.

Carey Price says he has no plan to retire at this moment. Just taking things step by step. "Right now, my goal is to be pain-free day to day." — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 24, 2022

He says he is enjoying being a consistent presence in his children’s lives and his favourite time of the year and the fall season.

He spoke about his pain through the 2021 Stanley Cup playoff run that saw the team make it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

#Habs Carey Price on how he played through the pain during the 2021 playoff run: "it was basically bite a stick and suck it up" he said with a laugh. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 24, 2022

Price also spoke about the support from the fans and the community since the news about his injury, including the ovation at the Bell Centre at the team’s home opener.

"An overwhelming sense of gratitude."--How Carey Price described what he was feeling on opening night, when he had that incredible ovations at the Bell Centre. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 24, 2022

The next step in the recovery is a little bit up in the air, with Price not wanting to get a surgery for the sake of getting one.

Price says he's spoken to people with a similar injury and that it could take a full year to heal, so he's holding out hope. However, reluctant to have a surgery that would risk his quality of life. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 24, 2022

#Habs Carey Price says surgery is not something he's contemplating at the moment so he's just going to continue his rehab: "that surgery is a little worrisome for me" — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 24, 2022

#Habs Carey Price says he doesn't want to be in the way taking up resources from the active players every day but he'll still be hanging around here and there spending time with the team-mates he's played with & getting to know the new guys better. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 24, 2022

Price says that he has spoken to Geoff Molson and Geneviève Paquette, the team’s Vice President Community Engagement and Children’s Foundation General Manager about taking up a bigger role in the community and that soon there will be news regarding that.

He says right now he is unable to train.

#Habs Carey Price: "right now I cannot train at a professional level" — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 24, 2022

#Habs Carey Price says he won't reflect on his legacy until he's officially retired but would like to be remembered for being a hard-worker and a good guy. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 24, 2022

Price explains surgery- OATS- osteochondral allograft transplantation- pretty serious and right now looking at his young kids and being there for them. Time off has given him a chance to enjoy his family. Right now his goal is just to get healthy.@CTVMontreal — CarolineVanV (@CarolineVanVCTV) October 24, 2022

#Habs Carey Price says he doesn't think he's fully digested that he may have played his last game for the #Canadiens — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 24, 2022

#Habs Carey Price says Shea Weber has the same approach as him; enjoying time with his family while sidelined with serious injuries — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 24, 2022